WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Cold case update: Man charged with murder in 1975 death of Delaware County child

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 5:36PM
Man arrested in connection with 1975 Delco cold case
EMBED <>More Videos

According to authorities, 83-year-old David Zandstra of Georgia is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania will announce major updates in a cold case that dates back to 1975 during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The news conference is planned for 3 p.m.

According to authorities, 83-year-old David Zandstra, of Marietta, Georgia, is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

Harrington was abducted from Marple Township and her body was later found at the Ridley Creek State Park.

Since 1975, the case has stayed cold.

It's not yet clear what evidence led police to arrest Zandstra.

Back in the 1970's, he was a pastor at a local church where Harrington was heading to attend summer bible school when she went missing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW