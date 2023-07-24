According to authorities, 83-year-old David Zandstra of Georgia is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

Cold case update: Man charged with murder in 1975 death of Delaware County child

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania will announce major updates in a cold case that dates back to 1975 during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The news conference is planned for 3 p.m.

According to authorities, 83-year-old David Zandstra, of Marietta, Georgia, is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington.

Harrington was abducted from Marple Township and her body was later found at the Ridley Creek State Park.

Since 1975, the case has stayed cold.

It's not yet clear what evidence led police to arrest Zandstra.

Back in the 1970's, he was a pastor at a local church where Harrington was heading to attend summer bible school when she went missing.