Vedge owners put down roots in West Chester with Ground Provisions

Ground Provisions is the latest creation from Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, the owners of Vedge.

Ground Provisions is the latest creation from Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, the owners of Vedge.

Ground Provisions is the latest creation from Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, the owners of Vedge.

Ground Provisions is the latest creation from Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, the owners of Vedge.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby have brought their award-winning vegan recipes to West Chester.

Ground Provisions is the latest creation from the couple, joining Philadelphia Center City staple Vedge.

Landau started his vegetable voyage 30 years ago when he opened Horizons in Willow Grove. Three decades later he is still working to find creative and delectable ways to serve vegetables.

Ground Provisions is a multicourse tasting menu served at the inside dining room.

There is a more casual first-come-first-serve menu on the outside porch and market serving the couple's favorite plant-based items, natural wines and local beers.

Ground Provisions | Facebook | Instagram

1388 Old Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA 19382