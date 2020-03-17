Food & Drink

Guinness offers inspiring message on St. Patrick's Day to 'raise each other up'

Guinness released a minute and a half video message of resilience and care in honor of St. Patrick's Day and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin, Ireland-based brewery's inspiring montage will surely make you want to share a Guinness with someone you care about.

In the video, the company shares: "While we know this year things feel different, we've learned over time that we're pretty tough when we stick together. So what do you really need for some Saint Paddy's Day cheer? A pint? Sure. We'll take one. Some corn beef? Yeah. If you're offering. Irish music? We'll sing along. A big parade? Don't worry, we'll march again."

They remind everyone that on St. Patrick's Day, we're all Irish, but not to forget that above all, we're all human and what really matters is being with the people you care about.

Adding, "When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up. Be good to one another, celebrate safely, thank the ones protecting us."

As the unofficial beer of the holiday, an estimated 13 million pints of Guinness are typically consumed on St. Patrick's Day.

Guinness also pledged to donate $500,000 to help communities where they live, work and celebrate during this difficult time.
