NJ officials make 11 arrests related to gun trafficking ring in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey -- Investigators say they have broken up a gun trafficking ring that has brought illegal weapons into Camden, New Jersey."As prosecutors and law enforcement, we have seen how weapons of war are bloodying the streets of Camden, and we are committed to cutting off the supply lines," he said.Officials say the operation led to 11 arrests.Authorities also confiscated 20 illegal firearms, including two assault rifles and eight ghost guns similar to those seen here.The ghost guns are especially concerning because they cannot be traced, authorities said.The operations were carried out with the help of state police, the ATF, and the FBI.