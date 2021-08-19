NJ officials make 11 arrests related to gun trafficking ring in Camden County

Authorities confiscated 20 illegal firearms, including two assault rifles and eight ghost guns.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials make 11 arrests related to gun trafficking ring in NJ

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey -- Investigators say they have broken up a gun trafficking ring that has brought illegal weapons into Camden, New Jersey.

"As prosecutors and law enforcement, we have seen how weapons of war are bloodying the streets of Camden, and we are committed to cutting off the supply lines," he said.

Officials say the operation led to 11 arrests.

Authorities also confiscated 20 illegal firearms, including two assault rifles and eight ghost guns similar to those seen here.

The ghost guns are especially concerning because they cannot be traced, authorities said.

The operations were carried out with the help of state police, the ATF, and the FBI.

MORE TOP STORIES:











Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countycrimeillegal firearmguns
TOP STORIES
Police chief shot during standoff released from hospital
Officials confirm tornadoes in Montco, Berks, Bucks counties
Philly files appeal after judge rules Columbus statue can stay
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Police impersonator strikes in Cherry Hill, northern NJ
2 men arrested in murder of 22-year-old from Chester County: Officials
Medical experts discuss COVID-19 booster shots
Show More
2 local teams ready to shine at Little League World Series
Flooding strands drivers on Schuylkill Expressway, roads near KOP Mall
Pa. state lawmakers announce $20M funding for hair care professionals
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Bucks shooting suspect killed after chase ends in Philly shootout
More TOP STORIES News