PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell talks gun violence solutions and takes a deep dive into the recent 100 shooter review report commissioned by Philadelphia City Council.
He speaks with Philadelphia Councilperson Curtis Jones (D) and Temple University Criminology Professor Juwan Bennett about roots causes of gun violence and youth delinquency.
Plus, their recommended solutions to curb future violent crime.
Solutions to curb gun violence in Philadelphia, other American cities
