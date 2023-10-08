2 dead, 3 others injured after overnight gun violence sweeps Philadelphia

There have been at least 335 homicides in Philadelphia this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and three others are injured after multiple shootings took place overnight in Philadelphia, police say.

First, police responded to the 500 block of South Salford Street just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a double shooting.

Officers found a 20-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His identity was not immediately released.

Another 20-year-old male was injured in this shooting.

Less than three hours later, police responded to another double shooting on the 3900 block of North 6th Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the head and a 36-year-old man was shot four times.

The man in his 20s was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The scene behind me consists of 30, 9-millimeter fired shell casings. We don't have any witnesses at this time that's come forward. We don't know what the motive for this shooting is either," said Captain Anthony Ginaldi with Philadelphia police.

Investigators say a private vehicle transported one of the victims to the hospital but left the scene before officers could arrive.

Then, just before 2 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot outside LB's Lounge on North 5th Street.

According to police, the man was shot by a security guard after he was asked to leave the establishment and returned with a gun.

"That victim is now a prisoner who will be placed in police custody. The weapon was recovered by police. The security guard was cooperative, we have retained his weapon," said Ginaldi.

Officers are working to establish suspects in many of these incidents.

There have been at least 335 homicides in Philadelphia this year.

That's 83 less than this time last year, which was at 418.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker