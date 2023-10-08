Man shot by security at Olney bar

A dispute at a bar in Olney ended with gunfire.

Police say a security guard shot a 30-year-old man at the LB's Lounge on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.

It all happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to investigators, it happened after the guard asked the man to leave. The man left, but then returned and threatened the security guard with a gun.

That is when the security fired his gun, striking the man in the shoulder.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police recovered his gun and are taking him into police custody.

The security guard is cooperating with police.

This is an on-going investigation.