Gunman opens fire on 2 brothers sitting on the steps in Logan, 1 dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Gunman opens fire on 2 brothers sitting on the steps in Logan, 1 dies. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on October 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's been nearly three years since Damien Brown was killed right outside his home. Now his mother wants someone to come forward with answers.

Annie Brown speaks honestly about her late son, Damien.

"He was a hard head, a bully, but he was mine, he was loveable you know he was like our family protector," she said.

She says Damien was in jail a couple of times, but she doesn't believe that's what led to the events of November 1, 2015.

Just before 7:30 p.m. that night, she says Damien was with his brother, Anwar along the 5200 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.

"They were sitting on the steps and this guy came around and he started shooting and Anwar ducked and Damien got hit," said Annie.

Damien was shot three times in the head and died at the hospital.

Annie believes that Anwar knows more than what he's telling detectives.

"He does know, he knows, he was there. Talk on the street that he wants to handle it, he's not a snitch, that's where that old dumb street ghetto comes in no snitching," added Annie.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want to know what happened more so than anything. I want the truth about what happened," said Annie.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderhomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
Woman shot and killed in Chester
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
Search for missing endangered man from North Philadelphia
2 teens hospitalized following shooting in Juniata
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the back in Summerdale
Show More
Man shot following argument at Delaware County bar
Man hospitalized following late night shooting in Strawberry Mansion
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Concerns mount as Philadelphia homicide rates increase
More News