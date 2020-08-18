Gunman opens fire on group in Strawberry Mansion; 5 people shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least five people injured on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 30th and Cumberland streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Action News has learned that a white van pulled up on a group of people sitting on the block and someone opened fire.

Five victims, between 15 and 24 years old, were injured in the shooting.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the head. He is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. He is listed in serious condition at an area hospital.

A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old were all injured in the gunfire; there is no immediate word on the conditions of the three victims.

Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.

Two children were shot in separate shootings earlier in the day, and on Monday night, at least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings.
No arrests have been made in connection with the quintuple shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
