flooding

Hagley Museum and Library needs multi-million dollar repairs after Ida

"It was almost deafening how loud the force of that water was," the executive director said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Historic museum needs multi-million dollar repairs after Ida

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The historic Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington, Delaware will have to undergo multi-million dollar repairs after suffering severe flood damage after Hurricane Ida.

The lower half of the 245-acre property sits on the Brandywine Creek, which rose up to 23 feet during the flood.

The water knocked out walking paths and basements of buildings, damaging the 200-year-old gunpowder yard.
"It was almost deafening how loud the force of that water was," said Jill MacKenzie, the executive director of the museum.

She stayed sheltered until sunrise, when the stark contrast between the property before and after the rain became apparent.

"You know, you can hear the water in the background right now and it sounds lovely and peaceful. Well, it was anything but that," she said.

It was destructive.

"It's the most horrible use of the word awesome, but it was awesome to watch that," said MacKenzie.

The flooding affected about half the property, the part which used to be DuPont's powder yard. It's a walking tour that offers a tour of American industry.
"We'll rebuild this," vowed MacKenzie, who says the ground's visitor center had 180,000 gallons of water inside after the storm.

"All of the systems for what we call the lower property fed through that building, so they all have to be replaced," she said.

RELATED: Flood victims desperate for help after Ida hits Wilmington
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of residents in Wilmington, Delaware, are trying to figure out how to recover after major flooding from Ida last week.



Two weeks after the storm, the rebuild has only just begun. The museum hopes it will get help from FEMA for an estimated $2 million in damage.

MacKenzie said it will take months "to make this place as strong as we can to withstand the inevitable floods that we know are going to happen again."

The half of the museum that sits on higher ground is still open. The staff says they hope people will come - they need the support now more than ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwilmingtonhurricane idafloodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Ida's impact brings new focus on Philly's aging infrastructure
President Biden approves Gov. Wolf's major disaster declaration
Clothing warehouse in need of donations after severe flooding
Repairs continue at some stations on SEPTA's Manayunk/Norristown line
TOP STORIES
Free rides take $104 million toll on Pa. Turnpike finances
$2M settlement reached after police pull woman from car, beat her
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Man shot, killed by police officer after encounter outside NJ home
New details revealed after Funland accident leaves 3 teens injured
New Philadelphia police contract grants raises, some reforms
Apple issues urgent iPhone software update
Show More
No discipline for Delaware lawmaker's racist, sexist slur
Troopers deliver backpacks to Bucks County students via helicopter
Man shot 32 times in Philly, suspect remains on loose
Standoff at Philly hotel ends after more than 3 hours
Karen Rogers named official Action News Mornings meteorologist
More TOP STORIES News