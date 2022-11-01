Former Action News reporter Dann Cuellar shows off spooktacular Halloween display

For former Action News reporter Dann Cuellar, his love for Halloween all started with Edgar Allen Poe when he was a little kid.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Halloween is all about the costumes, candy, and of course the scares.

Former Action News reporter Dann Cuellar is a bit of a Halloween connoisseur.

"This is what I do to give back to the community. Look at the ghosts up in the bedroom windows, I love those," he said.

For Cuellar, his love for Halloween all started with Edgar Allen Poe when he was a little kid.

"It was a little Edgar Allen Poe book, I was so inspired by the book and the quote: 'the raven nevermore,'" he explained.

Despite the soggy weather, families made the best of Halloween night.

"I'm still a big kid at heart right, you gotta have fun," Michelle Hume said.

An entire family was also dressed up to show their love for the Phillies.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Phillies excitement takes over Halloween

"We're big Phillies fans, we have been for a while. So we figured why not, dress as Phillies for the World Series," the Spellman family explained.

Phillies and candy aside, it's Cuellar's thrilling display that people look forward to year after year.

"Every year we get to drive by and come around the corner and see it all," Hume said.