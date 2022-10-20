West Chester dad creates FrightMaps, a Halloween event guide

FrightMaps is free to download and free to upload your submission. All entries are vetted.

Businesses, event coordinators and homeowners who are proud of their Halloween decorations can all upload photos and directions to the app.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From attractions and professional events to incredible, homegrown Halloween displays, a West Chester dad is rounding up all of the best fall must-sees here at home, and all over the country.

Michael Kane created a free app called FrightMaps.

The father of two and software engineer first brought us the ChristmasPrism app in 2020, which allows you to discover the best holiday lights and displays in your area.

He's back with the Halloween roundup, which maps out all of the tricks and treats.

"It's every major haunted attraction in America," Kane says. "But it also allows every home haunt. Every Halloween enthusiast can upload their house as well so that everybody can find their 12-foot skeletons, blow-ups and other Halloween decorations."

Kane says the response across the country has been amazing.

"Just the enthusiasm of everybody," he laughs. "Everybody was saying, 'We've been wishing for something like this.'"

Businesses, event coordinators and homeowners who are proud of their Halloween decorations can all upload photos and directions to the app.

And yes, he's got your candy covered!

'We have a really great surprise that really nobody will know about until Halloween," Kane says. "Every user that signs up basically ticks whether they're giving out candy or not. On October 31st, that math is going to go live and you can see all of the icons of 'candy corn houses' all over your neighborhood. It's going to be a really awesome experience."

FrightMaps is free to download and free to upload your submission.

All entries are vetted, from the best Halloween haunts to hayrides to home décor.