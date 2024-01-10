WATCH LIVE

Aerial video shows flooded roads in Chadds Ford

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 3:19PM
CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Aerial video shows cars under water in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.

Heavy rain filled the Brandywine Creek. Forecasters expected the rising water to reach moderate flood stage around midnight Tuesday.

Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

The Delaware County Emergency Management activated its emergency center at 12 p.m. Tuesday as flooding remained one of the top concerns.

RELATED: See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

"[Tuesday] around 11 p.m., we'll have a high tide. Depending on the rain over the next several hours, we could be seeing flooding in many areas," said Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Management.

