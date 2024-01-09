WATCH LIVE

See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is constantly updating charts showing the potential for flooding in waterways across the Philadelphia region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Here are the latest local readings.

PHILADELPHIA

Delaware River at U.S. Coast Guard Station in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service

Schuylkill River in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service

PENNSYLVANIA

Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

Perkiomen Creek at Graterford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service

NEW JERSEY

Assunpink Creek at Trenton, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Delaware River at Burlington, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

Maurice River at Bivalve, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service

DELAWARE

Delaware Bay at Reedy Point, Del. | Source: National Weather Service

