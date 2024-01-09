See the current and predicted flooding levels in Philadelphia-area waterways

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is constantly updating charts showing the potential for flooding in waterways across the Philadelphia region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Here are the latest local readings.
PHILADELPHIA
Delaware River at U.S. Coast Guard Station in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service
Schuylkill River in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service
PENNSYLVANIA
Brandywine Creek at Chadds Ford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service
Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service
Perkiomen Creek at Graterford, Pa. | Source: National Weather Service
NEW JERSEY
Assunpink Creek at Trenton, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service
Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service
Delaware River at Burlington, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service
Maurice River at Bivalve, N.J. | Source: National Weather Service
DELAWARE
Delaware Bay at Reedy Point, Del. | Source: National Weather Service