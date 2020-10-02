Careers

Georgia woman, who had been homeless for 2 years, celebrates acing job interview with happy dance

ATLANTA -- Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.

Kayallah Jones is the woman in the video. She can be seen walking out of a restaurant after interviewing for a waitressing job. She stops in the parking lot and quickly does a little happy dance.

"I was excited. When I got outside, I didn't know that the cameras caught me," Jones said to her local news station.

Dakara Spence is the manager of the Atlanta restaurant. She interviewed Jones and says saw something in her.

WATCH: Dad gets creative to cheer up his son during chemo
EMBED More News Videos

Click play to see this Texas dad's smooth moves and hear from his son about how his dad helps keep him positive.



"She had like a great energy, I felt it when she walked in, she seemed really positive," Spence said.

Spence decided to hire Jones.

"I called her phone and I said 'I'm going to hire you and I seen your happy dance, so you can continue dancing' and she was just screaming through the phone. It was a beautiful moment for me," Spence recalled.

CLICK HERE to see more good news stories

"Ms. Dakara didn't know but I was going through so much, and at that point, when she gave me this chance and this opportunity, I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment," Jones said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersgeorgiadancehomelesscaught on videogood newscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
Voters in Philly area react to president's COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Show More
Philadelphians react to President's COVID-19 diagnosis
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
Group of high school seniors giving back to younger Philly students
Gov. Murphy urges precautions after Trump's trip to New Jersey
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News