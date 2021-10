Top 6: Happy hours in Philly (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I have shown you where to have a fun time and find a delicious meal, but now I am on the search for a great deal! In this week's Top 6, you can come along while I check out the best and most affordable happy hours around.in University City surprised me with some of the best traditional Chinese cuisine I have had to date, and I started with a little sip of the Saki Sangria. The Pork and Shrimp Shumai was my absolute favorite, with the Crystal Shrimp Dumplings close behind. Besides the $3 seltzers, $6 cocktails, and $4 wines, they offer a $12 shot flight! You probably could not eat everything on the menu, but you sure could afford it. All of the food they gave me was only $48, and you can get the same prices every Tuesday through Friday, from 5 p.m. - 7p.m.Weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is happy hour at, a Society Hill neighborhood staple and American comfort food done right. I had a special guest join me for my meal, Bridget herself! If you ordered the ENTIRE MENU it would only be $78. (That's three sandwiches, spicy pickles, fries, hummus, wings, crab fritters, French onion toast, four kinds of wine, a beer and two cocktails!) You can't go wrong with the classic $5 burger sliders and $4 fries, and there is a vegetarian sloppy Bella option too.Every Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can try to find a seat at Mission Taqueria . The keyword is try! The place gets packed! This Center City taco factory pumps out the freshest margaritas and cheapest high quality Mexican bites in the area. They have $3 pork and chicken tacos, and a $2 vegan option, cheesy homemade queso, and Mexican street corn. For everything they placed on my table, 1 beer, 2 cocktails, 4 glasses of wine, 6 tacos, corn and queso, it was $67. I am certainly not trying to claim that I know the secret to happiness, but I have never seen anyone sad at a Mexican restaurant.