Top 6: Happy hours in Philly (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I have shown you where to have a fun time and find a delicious meal, but now I am on the search for a great deal! In this week's Top 6, you can come along while I check out the best and most affordable happy hours around.
Dim Sum House by Jane G's in University City surprised me with some of the best traditional Chinese cuisine I have had to date, and I started with a little sip of the Saki Sangria. The Pork and Shrimp Shumai was my absolute favorite, with the Crystal Shrimp Dumplings close behind. Besides the $3 seltzers, $6 cocktails, and $4 wines, they offer a $12 shot flight! You probably could not eat everything on the menu, but you sure could afford it. All of the food they gave me was only $48, and you can get the same prices every Tuesday through Friday, from 5 p.m. - 7p.m.
Weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. is happy hour at Bridget Foy's, a Society Hill neighborhood staple and American comfort food done right. I had a special guest join me for my meal, Bridget herself! If you ordered the ENTIRE MENU it would only be $78. (That's three sandwiches, spicy pickles, fries, hummus, wings, crab fritters, French onion toast, four kinds of wine, a beer and two cocktails!) You can't go wrong with the classic $5 burger sliders and $4 fries, and there is a vegetarian sloppy Bella option too.
Every Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can try to find a seat at Mission Taqueria. The keyword is try! The place gets packed! This Center City taco factory pumps out the freshest margaritas and cheapest high quality Mexican bites in the area. They have $3 pork and chicken tacos, and a $2 vegan option, cheesy homemade queso, and Mexican street corn. For everything they placed on my table, 1 beer, 2 cocktails, 4 glasses of wine, 6 tacos, corn and queso, it was $67. I am certainly not trying to claim that I know the secret to happiness, but I have never seen anyone sad at a Mexican restaurant.
