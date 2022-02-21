Woman found dead in Harleysville parking lot may have been victim of hit-and-run: Police

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a woman was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning.Investigators say the woman was found face down in a Harleysville parking lot at about 6:30 a.m.Police said the parking lot on Eastport Way is behind an apartment complex and children's learning center.Evidence found at the scene was consistent with a hit-and-run crash, police said.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Police at 610-584-1250.