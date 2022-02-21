hit and run

Woman found dead in Harleysville parking lot may have been victim of hit-and-run: Police

Police said the parking lot on Eastport Way is behind an apartment complex and children's learning center.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead in Harleysville parking lot

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a woman was found dead in a parking lot Monday morning.

Investigators say the woman was found face down in a Harleysville parking lot at about 6:30 a.m.

Police said the parking lot on Eastport Way is behind an apartment complex and children's learning center.

Evidence found at the scene was consistent with a hit-and-run crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Police at 610-584-1250.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skippack townshiphit and runpennsylvania newsfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Construction worker hurt in hit-and-run crash in Camden County
Hit-and-run kills man, police officer follows striking vehicle
Search for hit-and-run driver in Allentown, victim critically injured
Woman killed in Delaware hit-and-run crash; police search for suspect
TOP STORIES
911 call for person screaming leads police to find human remains
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Jamal Edwards, pioneering music entrepreneur, dead at 31
Show More
Adam Sandler's new film is full of Philly references
27 shots fired in possible road rage shooting; woman injured
1 dead after Montco fire, another resident jumps from home
Masks to be recommended, not required at Delco school district
Arrest made in killing of man leaving his mother's NE Philly home
More TOP STORIES News