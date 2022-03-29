localish

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA -- From wands and wizardry to props and potions, The world of Harry Potter has arrived at the Franklin Institute.

You can see The Great Hall where Harry and his pals ate, The Grand Staircase where the paintings come alive and play a game of quidditch.


It is the most comprehensive exhibit ever of the world of wizardry and it's expected to draw people from throughout North America and even the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin institutewpvilocalishharry potter
LOCALISH
The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute
New Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships
Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store
TOP STORIES
Remains found by divers in Delco identified as man missing since 2003
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
1 in custody following barricade situation at Delaware home
Officials: Underground fire causing issues along North Broad Street
Show More
Body found in Delaware County park
Suspect: Delco deadly shooting was not road rage, but an accident
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Man shot, killed after leaving Port Richmond gym: Police
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
More TOP STORIES News