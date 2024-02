Harsh Kumar, 22, is now facing assault charges.

PENNDEL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A gas station employee in Bucks County is behind bars on Tuesday night after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Kumar sexually assaulted a girl on Saturday at the Fuel Express on Bellevue Avenue in Penndel.

He is being held on a $250,000 bail.