Montco officer not expected to recover from bee sting that led to brain injury: Family

"We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way," said the officer's wife.
By
Officer remains incapacitated after bee sting; family asks for help

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County police officer is not expected to recover from a bee sting that left him incapacitated last year, family members announced over the weekend.

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen suffered a heart attack and then a serious brain injury after he was stung by a bee on October 14, 2021.

The officer's wife, Whitney Allen, provided a sad update on his recovery.

"We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way," Allen wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "We have made the extremely painful decision as a family to have Ryan discharged from rehabilitation on hospice care to spend his remaining days surrounded by loved ones and friends in a peaceful setting close to our home."



The Montgomery County community has rallied behind Officer Allen's family, raising more than $100,000 through a GoFundMe account.

Whitney Allen thanked the community for their continued generosity during this difficult time.

"The funds raised will be used for private duty nursing care during Ryan's last weeks, as it is still uncertain if any nursing care while Ryan is on hospice will be covered by insurance," she said. "Please pray that we have the strength for this next part and that Ryan suffers no additional trauma or pain during his transition to heaven."

Officer Allen has been on the force since 2013. He helped start Hatboro Police Department's first police K9 program and has served as a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.

"He's in what they call a 'disorder state of consciousness.' He's out of the coma, but he's not aware of his surroundings," said the officer's wife, Whitney Allen.

