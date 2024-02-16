Philadelphia officer opens fire after being struck by driver during traffic stop: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer opened fire Thursday night after being hit by a driver during a traffic stop in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Adams and Newtown Avenues.

According to sources, the incident started when an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop at F Street and Roosevelt Blvd. The driver reportedly fled the officer but the vehicle was later located at Adams and Newtown avenues.

Sources say the officer was hit by the driver upon approaching the vehicle, and that's when the officer opened fire, according to sources.

The passenger was apprehended, but sources say the driver was found a short time later on the 200 block of Benner Street.

Sources say the driver was found suffering from a gunshot wound, though it's still unclear if it's from the officer's gunfire.

The driver is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The injured officer is listed as stable.

There was no immediate word on why police were trying to stop the vehicle.