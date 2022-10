Philadelphia's Haunted History

Some people say there are more than just animals roaming behind the wall of Philadelphia Zoo. The nation's first zoo also has a Haunted History!

We know the landmarks, and a lot of us know the history behind them, but could there be more?

Some people say there are bumps in the night at Fort Mifflin, ghosts wa;ling with the animals at Philadelphia Zoo, rumblings at Grumblethorpe and maybe even the undead among the deceased at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Do you believe in ghosts?

The videos of Philadelphia's Haunted History might just change your mind!