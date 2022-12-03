SUV slams into Havertown deli, narrowly misses owner and customers inside

"I've told everybody, it was the luckiest day of my life," said owner Andrew Park.

No one was seriously injured. The owner's wife, the driver and the customers all escaped with cuts and bruises.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a frightening close call inside a Delaware County deli after an SUV slammed into and, nearly through, the business.

The owner of Boccella's Deli in Havertown says it's the last thing he expected to happen and his wife nearly missed being hit.

At the time, she was taking orders.

"We saw the car running here and in a second, I couldn't do anything. The car missed by just inches," said owner Andrew Park.

Park says along with his wife, three customers were inside when the crash happened. The moment was captured on surveillance video.

"I've told everybody, it was the luckiest day of my life," said Park.

A spokesperson for Havertown Police tells Action News the driver was an 82-year-old woman. They are still investigating why the crash happened.

"Because no one was hurt very seriously, everything is ok. My building has not collapsed yet. It will take time to rebuild it, but I think it's fine," said Park.

The inside of the deli is still littered with glass and debris as crews and volunteers continue to clean up the mess.

Park says he is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. He and his wife have owned the deli for 20 years.

Within 24 hours, a fundraiser already raised $10,000 for the popular eatery.

Park said he is not sure of the total cost of the needed repairs. Besides noticeable damage, he's also tossed thousands of dollars worth of food he no longer can use.