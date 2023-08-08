Crews on scene of serious crash in Havertown, Pa.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Delaware County are on the scene of a serious crash involving several vehicles, including a SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Chester Pike and N. Eagle Road in Havertown.

The view from Chopper 6 showed an SUV in the air wedged between the bus and the tractor-trailer.

It appears at least five vehicles are involved.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.