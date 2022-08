Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him.

It happened at a field off of McGovern Road in Hockessin.

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A worker was seriously injured when a hay bale weighing approximately 1,500 pounds fell on top of him in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a field off of McGovern Road in Hockessin.

Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him.

They then began CPR.

However, at this time, there is no word on the victim's condition.

Authorities have not released any further details on the incident.