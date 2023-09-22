HBCU Week awards high school students on-site college scholarships in Delaware

HBCU Week continues with a block party and a battle of the bands this weekend in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Before 9 a.m. on Friday, traffic was jammed and so was the parking lot of the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

It was all because of the excitement and thousands of people attending the HBCU Week College Fair.

"The line's been wrapped around the building since about 8:45 this morning," said HBCU Week Foundation Founder and CEO Ashley Christopher.

HBCU Week returned to Wilmington on Sunday with a full week of activities. Christopher founded HBCU Week in 2017 with support from Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. Each year the event has grown.

This year, about 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the country set up booths at the college fair. Many of them offered on-site admissions and scholarships.

It's the type of joy Christopher couldn't have imagined when she founded HBCU Week six years ago with just a couple hundred students seeking more information on HBCUs.

"Last year we had about 7,000 kids at the fieldhouse. This year, it's trending to be even more than that," she said.

Last year, thousands of students also attended HBCU Week at Disney Resorts in Orlando. The growing attendance at the college fair matches the growing interest in HBCUs.

"Our enrollment increased 15% this year," said Gregory Benjamin, assistant director of admissions at Cheyney University, the nation's first HBCU.

"This is not a second-tier option," said Christopher, who is a double-HBCU alum. "The best and the brightest are graduating from HBCUs every year."

The education is matched by the experience, which students say makes them feel right at home.

"It's a good community! Everyone knows each other, everyone's there for each other," said Arden McKoy, a high school senior, as she stood in line for the Delaware State University booth.

"It's one of my number one choices," she said of the school as she nervously waited for a quick interview and review of her transcript and test scores.

Minutes later, McKoy was awarded a full four-year scholarship to Delaware State University, inciting cheers from the crowd which included her mother.

It's how HBCU week earned its slogan: "The week that changes lives."

"You can walk out of here with hope for your future," said Christopher.

HBCU Week continues with a block party and a battle of the bands this weekend in Wilmington. Then they'll head to Atlanta for another HBCU Week starting October 5.

You can get more information on HBCU Week and ongoing scholarship opportunities here.