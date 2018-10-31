Super Bowl 52 baby boom happening at local hospitals

Several local hospitals are seeing a baby boom recently, and all because of Super Bowl 52.It was the scene of Super Bowl celebrations a little more than 38 weeks ago in Philadelphia, and then many couples seemed to continue to celebrate another way at home.So now, many are welcoming what the nurses are calling "Super Bowl babies."Mario Castelli has already read his favorite book to his newborn daughter, the story of how the Eagles won Super Bowl 52.Her name is Layla Grace-Foles Castelli.Anna Castelli said, "He really wanted to make the name Foles, but I wanted Layla Grace because my middle name is Grace, so we agreed on the hyphen - compromise, so when I was sleeping he filled out the paperwork.Dad is a real Birds fan, a player tattooed on one arm, the screaming eagle, on his leg.And he says Layla Grace-Foles is here because the Eagles won."If they didn't win, we probably wouldn't be here right now with a baby," said Mario.In addition to Layla, Pennsylvania Hospital has also had several babies named Carson lately, and one girl named Kelce spelled like Jason Kelce.Lankenau Hospital is also ready for a Super Bowl baby boom. They've even set a special photo booth outside the mother-baby unit."Our boss was telling us to prepare for all the Super Bowl babies that are going to be coming and I was like, oh my God, we should make a huge sign that says Welcome Super Bowl babies, said Allison Smith.Jenn Simon said, "One dad was so excited before they were being discharged, he ran home and got his Eagles jersey on to come back."Dr. Eva Martin isn't sure exactly how many Super Bowl babies are on their way, but things are becoming busy."I have one have one patient who is certain she conceived after the super bowl and I have another patient who is in labor who knows that this baby is a Super Bowl parade baby," said Dr. Martin.It's just around 38 weeks which means this local baby boom will likely continue for a few more weeks. Welcome to all the new babies.------