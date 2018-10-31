HEALTH & FITNESS

Super Bowl 52 baby boom happening at local hospitals

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Bowl 52 baby boom happening at local hospitals. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 31, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several local hospitals are seeing a baby boom recently, and all because of Super Bowl 52.

It was the scene of Super Bowl celebrations a little more than 38 weeks ago in Philadelphia, and then many couples seemed to continue to celebrate another way at home.

So now, many are welcoming what the nurses are calling "Super Bowl babies."

Mario Castelli has already read his favorite book to his newborn daughter, the story of how the Eagles won Super Bowl 52.

Her name is Layla Grace-Foles Castelli.

Anna Castelli said, "He really wanted to make the name Foles, but I wanted Layla Grace because my middle name is Grace, so we agreed on the hyphen - compromise, so when I was sleeping he filled out the paperwork.

Dad is a real Birds fan, a player tattooed on one arm, the screaming eagle, on his leg.

And he says Layla Grace-Foles is here because the Eagles won.

"If they didn't win, we probably wouldn't be here right now with a baby," said Mario.

In addition to Layla, Pennsylvania Hospital has also had several babies named Carson lately, and one girl named Kelce spelled like Jason Kelce.

Lankenau Hospital is also ready for a Super Bowl baby boom. They've even set a special photo booth outside the mother-baby unit.

"Our boss was telling us to prepare for all the Super Bowl babies that are going to be coming and I was like, oh my God, we should make a huge sign that says Welcome Super Bowl babies, said Allison Smith.

Jenn Simon said, "One dad was so excited before they were being discharged, he ran home and got his Eagles jersey on to come back."

Dr. Eva Martin isn't sure exactly how many Super Bowl babies are on their way, but things are becoming busy.

"I have one have one patient who is certain she conceived after the super bowl and I have another patient who is in labor who knows that this baby is a Super Bowl parade baby," said Dr. Martin.

It's just around 38 weeks which means this local baby boom will likely continue for a few more weeks. Welcome to all the new babies.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newsbabiesSuper Bowlsuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies
Study shows haunted attractions can boost mood, decrease stress
Tips for a fun and safe Halloween night for the whole family
Penn Medicine using immunotherapy to battle glioblastoma
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Philly police officer to be dismissed after fatal shooting
Teen and 5-year-old child shot in Olney
Man, 54, dies after being shot inside car in Mayfair
Fox found dead in Villanova tests positive for rabies
Police ID suspect, victim in deadly Kensington hit-and-run
Fun night planned for trick or treaters in Norristown
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
2-alarm fire damages Plymouth Twp. car dealership
Show More
Rutgers football player charged in alleged murder plot
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Chester Co. principal resigns after arrest on drug charges
Driver charged after twin boys, sister killed at Indiana bus stop
Truck crashes into church in Warwick Township
More News