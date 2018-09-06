Officials are investigating after a dozen passengers fell ill after arriving on two separate flights in Philadelphia.The passengers experienced flu-like symptoms after arriving on American Airlines flights from Paris, France and Munich, Germany.Airport officials say the passengers had gotten off their planes and were in the Customs and Border Protection area when they began to complain of feeling ill.All passengers on board the flights were checked out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Philadelphia Health Department and the Philadelphia Fire Department.Healthy passengers are being released.There was no immediate word as to what caused the passengers to feel sick.There were no calls to the plane itself for medical assistance, and the plane was not quarantined, according to the CDC.Airport operations were not impacted, officials said.------