HEALTH & FITNESS

1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

Cases grow to 121, but bacteria source still mystery
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPVI) --
The first death has been reported in a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Federal health officials say California reported the death, but they did not provide other details.

The government now has reports of 121 people who got sick in 25 states.

At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.

California now has the highest number of illnesses, with 24, while Pennsylvania has 20.

The most recent illness began on April 21.

The source of the dangerous bacteria is still a mystery.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Wednesday.

Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah were added to the states with reported cases.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.
HEALTH & FITNESS
