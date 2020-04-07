3 SEPTA employees die from COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three SEPTA employees have died from the coronavirus, Action News has learned.
Though information is scarce at this point, Action News has confirmed the third SEPTA employee to die from COVID-19 passed away Monday night.
SEPTA confirms the three employees were maintenance workers and worked at the Midvale, Southern and Elmwood depots.
SEPTA officials do not know where the three employees contracted the virus.
Last week, it was reported at least 16 SEPTA employees had tested positive for COVID-19. They worked at various sites including the Comly Depot, the Norristown High-Speed Line Shop, Frankford Transportation Center, along the Market-Frankford Line, at the Allegheny Depot and the Elmwood Depot.
The transit agency has continued to add new safety measures to its line of trains, buses, and trolleys as the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the Philadelphia region.
Beginning last Wednesday, riders were instructed to board buses and trolleys in the back, with on board payment suspended. Riders with disabilities can still board through the front.
SEPTA has also limited the number of passengers on board to further promote social distancing.
Other measures include additional cleaning and only using buses with protective shields.
SEPTA Regional Rail is currently running on an Essential Service Schedule. Other SEPTA service, including city and suburban bus, trolley, Market Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown High-Speed Lines, is running on a Saturday schedule. More information can be found on their website.
