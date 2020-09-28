Mental Health Mondays

3 ways to eliminate the feeling of loneliness during COVID-19

Researchers say loneliness can be just as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day!

Some call it the invisible epidemic in America, and the pandemic has made things worse for a lot of people.

You may think seniors suffer the most loneliness, especially with the precautions in place, but a recent survey shows Gen Z, or 18 to 22-year-olds are the loneliness age group.

One culprit is too much social media.

It can make you feel isolated rather than connected.

The experts at CIGNA Behavioral Health offer the following tips for coping with loneliness:
  • Acknowledge your feelings
  • Talk about it with friends or family
  • Practice self-care -- including exercise, eating healthy, getting plenty of sleep and fresh air.

