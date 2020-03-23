Health & Fitness

45-Minute COVID-19 test to hit market next week

(Shutterstock)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPVI) -- A new 45-minute test for the coronavirus is expected to be available in limited supplies next week.

The Xpert Xpress test was developed by CEPHEID, a U.S. molecular diagnostics company.

A Rutgers University team which evaluated the Xpert Xpress brand test said it's able to detect the virus at very low levels.

A swab is used to collect a specimen from the back of the nasal cavity.

The specimen then goes into cartridge, which is placed in a machine that reads the genetic material and viral levels.

And it doesn't need a central lab for processing, so there's no need to wait for days for results.

The Rutgers team says it could change medical decisions, including how to triage patients, when to isolate and how to treat.

Those scientists also believe it could be used in the field to detect small outbreaks before large-scale ones occur

For more information on CEPHEID's test, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronavirusinfectioncoronavirus outbreakvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
NJ orders some county inmates released amid coronavirus outbreak
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Del. governor closes schools through May 15
Teachers, families planning for at least 2 more weeks of home learning
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Show More
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
AccuWeather: Rain Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tuesday
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News