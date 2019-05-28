7.7 million kids have mental conditions, but half aren't getting treated

Many times when you think of depression or anxiety, you only think they happen to adults.But kids suffer these conditions as well and a new study shows many are not being treated.A study out of Michigan finds more than 7.7 million kids have at least one treatable mental health condition.However, almost half aren't being treated at all.That includes children with anxiety, depression and ADHD.Often, the lack of treatment is due to lack of resources.There aren't as many specialists for kids' mental health.And it can also be expensive if it is not covered under insurance.Experts say if parents suspect there may be a problem, they should start by talking with the pediatrician.Addressing issues early can help kids avoid problems as they get older."And that may be with psychotherapy; it may be helping parents learn to manage things differently; it may be making adjustments in their school program; medication or some combination of those things," says Vanessa Jensen, Psy.D., Cleveland Clinic Children's.Just like kids with physical problems can learn to recognize signs of trouble, kids with mental health problems can also learn to recognize triggers and how to handle them.The first step is talking with your child's doctor about their symptoms.You may feel like your child will just grow out it, and that may be the case, but it's always good to talk with their healthcare provider