8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials say an 8th child has died in a viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center.

New Jersey health officials say they've confirmed four more cases of adenovirus in an outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that has killed eight people.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of adenovirus cases at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation to 23.

The Health Department said Friday that the four became ill before Monday, which remains the last day when a patient showed new symptoms of the illness.

The outbreak won't be declared over until the center can go four weeks without patients being newly infected.

The seven who already died this month were children and at least one young adult. All those sickened have been residents of a ventilator unit with weakened immune systems.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.
