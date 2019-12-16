Health & Fitness

Abington teen inspires hundreds to join bone marrow registry

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Abington student Juwan Adams is hoping to find a match for a stem cell transplant.

After sharing his story on 6abc recently, Be The Match bone marrow registry says they had nearly 300 people join the registry using the code savejuwan.

The 17-year-old is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma for the second time and needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.



No one in his family is a match and so far nothing has turned up on the registry. Juwan's goal is to get 1,000 new people to sign up, with half being minorities.

EMBED More News Videos

Local teen hoping to find stem cell transplant match through Be the Match bone marrow registry: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on December 11, 2019.



"Even if you don't think you are a match for me, at least still register for other people, because it could maybe help one of your family members or honestly just someone who needs it," he said.

Most matches are the same ethnicity that's why it's important to have a lot of different backgrounds on the registry.



African Americans have a 23-percent chance of finding a match compared to 77-percent for caucasians.

If you want to help, anyone 18 to 44 can text savejuwan to 61474

Be The Match will send you a link to get started. It's a simple process that could save a life.

For more information and to join the Be the Match bone marrow registry, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessabington townshipmontgomery countypennsylvaniahealthchecktransplantbone marrowcancerstudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating brawl between high school students in Roxborough
Kids find 2 women dead inside Cedarbrook home: Police
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Tuesday
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Voters react to news of Jeff Van Drew's plans to switch party
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next drawing Tuesday
Show More
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Updated autism guidelines released by American Academy of Pediatrics
Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia
Pa. state police told to treat 'ghost guns' parts as firearms
WWII veteran from CA scammed out of life savings
More TOP STORIES News