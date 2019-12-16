Abington teen inspires hundreds to join bone marrow registry

After sharing his story on 6abc recently, Be The Match bone marrow registry says they had nearly 300 people join the registry using the code savejuwan.
The 17-year-old is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma for the second time and needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.
No one in his family is a match and so far nothing has turned up on the registry. Juwan's goal is to get 1,000 new people to sign up, with half being minorities.
"Even if you don't think you are a match for me, at least still register for other people, because it could maybe help one of your family members or honestly just someone who needs it," he said.
Most matches are the same ethnicity that's why it's important to have a lot of different backgrounds on the registry.
African Americans have a 23-percent chance of finding a match compared to 77-percent for caucasians.
If you want to help, anyone 18 to 44 can text savejuwan to 61474
Be The Match will send you a link to get started. It's a simple process that could save a life.
For more information and to join the Be the Match bone marrow registry, CLICK HERE.