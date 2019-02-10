HEALTHCHECK

American Cancer Society: Cancers seen in older adults on the rise in millennials

American Cancer Society: Cancers seen in older adults on the rise in millennials. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

The American Cancer Society says cancers that are normally seen in older adults are on the rise in millennials.

The incidence of six cancers, known to be related to obesity, has gone up significantly.

They include Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal, Gallbladder, Kidney, Uterine and Pancreatic cancers.

The biggest increase in pancreatic cancer was among 25 to 29-year-olds.

Overall, the study says the risk of these cancers in millennials is about twice what it was for baby boomers when they were the same age.

