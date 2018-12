An Apple Watch may have helped save a man's life by detecting a potentially deadly heart condition called atrial fibrillation, or "AFib".46-year-old Ed Dentel enjoys an active, healthy life with his family.The self-confessed gadget lover downloaded the ECG app , what we usually call an EKG, on his Apple Watch.This new feature can indicate whether your heart rhythm shows signs of atrial fibrillation - a serious form of irregular heartbeat, which can lead to strokes, blood clots or heart attacks."As soon as it came back it said 'atrial fibrillation' and I thought that's odd," Dentel said. "OK, it's just a glitch. Tried it on my left wrist on top: AFib. Left wrist on bottom: AFib. Right on top: AFib, AFib, AFib. I looked at it, I said there might be something to this."Concerned there might be a problem, he headed to the hospital where doctors confirmed he was in AFib.This isn't the first time the Apple Watch has saved a life. Back in April, 18-year-old Deanna Recktenwald from Lithia, Florida, was at church when she got a notification from her Apple Watch: Her resting heart rate had skyrocketed to 160 beats per minute, well above a normal rate that the Mayo Clinic says is about 60 to 100 beats.As it turns out, she was in kidney failure.-----