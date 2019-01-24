ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Retirement Coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Retirement Coach. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 24, 2019.

We've all heard about the need for financial planning before retirement, and one woman is addressing the questions seniors face when they approach that crossroad.

Retirement Coach Judith Kurnick asks the tough questions. Her background as a journalist and a representative of the Philadelphia Orchestra was very fulfilling. But as she approaches' 60, Kurnick thought "what's next?"

"The word retirement was totally, it made no sense I said, 'I have energy, I have skills, I have the expertise, I'm not ready to stop," said Kurnick.

So Kurnick embarked on her own "Second Chapter" as a retirement coach.

https://www.judithkurnickcoaching.com/

"Taking stock is absolutely the first step to this process. It's critical to know, 'who are you now?'" said Kurnick.

As a coach, Kurnick helps her clients evaluate their strengths and set attainable goals.

"It's a process. And coaching really supports people in doing that, and takes them places they might not have realized," she said.

Kurnick says she's upbeat about retirement because she sees the possibilities.

"There is a need as well as an opportunity for people with skill and experience to contribute in different ways in the world," added Kurnick.

And she encourages other seniors to be proactive.

"Don't retire from, retire to. And it's true that when you have the sense of possibility that's what keeps you getting up in the morning and excited," said Kurnick.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of agingretirementsenior citizensseniors
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: Woman heads Temple's fencing team for decades
Art of Aging: Huntingdon Valley man creates Disney magic
Art of Aging: Planning and preparing for life after retirement
App engages your mind while you walk
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launches first pediatric food pharmacy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Show More
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
More News