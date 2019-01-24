Art of Aging: Retirement Coach

We've all heard about the need for financial planning before retirement, and one woman is addressing the questions seniors face when they approach that crossroad.Retirement Coach Judith Kurnick asks the tough questions. Her background as a journalist and a representative of the Philadelphia Orchestra was very fulfilling. But as she approaches' 60, Kurnick thought "what's next?""The word retirement was totally, it made no sense I said, 'I have energy, I have skills, I have the expertise, I'm not ready to stop," said Kurnick.So Kurnick embarked on her own "Second Chapter" as a retirement coach.https://www.judithkurnickcoaching.com/"Taking stock is absolutely the first step to this process. It's critical to know, 'who are you now?'" said Kurnick.As a coach, Kurnick helps her clients evaluate their strengths and set attainable goals."It's a process. And coaching really supports people in doing that, and takes them places they might not have realized," she said.Kurnick says she's upbeat about retirement because she sees the possibilities."There is a need as well as an opportunity for people with skill and experience to contribute in different ways in the world," added Kurnick.And she encourages other seniors to be proactive."Don't retire from, retire to. And it's true that when you have the sense of possibility that's what keeps you getting up in the morning and excited," said Kurnick.------