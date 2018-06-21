ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Senior continues to be an overachiever

Art of Aging: Senior continues to be an overachiever. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on June 21, 2018.

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --
In a century of living, Alan Tripp has been a soldier, author, broadcaster, TV producer, business owner, ad man, and inventor.

"When I was a teenager, I wanted to be a songwriter until I found that it was incompatible with eating. You could do one or the other," said Tripp.

So Tripp got into advertising, writing and singing commercials.

Some of which may ring a bell.

One commercial called choo-choo Charlie, Tripp said, "That stuck on for about 25, 30 years, for which we got paid once," (laughs).

He's written several books.

"When my wife passed away, I wrote a book about her life and her adventures which was not only a tribute to her but it made me feel better," added Tripp.

He credits his mother, a newspaper reporter for his creativity.

Tripp said, "Most of us owe most of our lives to our mother, whether we admit it or not (laughter).

At the Beaumont in Bryn Mawr where he lives, he continues to write and come up with inventions every day. He just filed a patent for his latest.

"I designed a fan blade that sends the air like an umbrella, out like that, all around the room," he said.

Age has not slowed Alan Tripp down.

"Love to work. Work is the only way you realize if there's anything up here (motions to head)
