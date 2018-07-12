Art of Aging: Senior meets challenge after challenge

In this week's Art of Aging, we meet a man who just won't quit, even in the face of major medical challenges.At age 87, Joe Kraft still loves a challenge.A lifelong sportsman, he keeps on competing even after surviving cardiac arrest, a major stroke, cancer and brain seizures."The fact that he can get back out after going through so many physical issues keeps him feeling good about himself," said son, Joe Kraft, Jr.Kraft's daughter, Karen Law said, "He's not a quitter, and he's not one to sit at home and do nothing."His home has an entire room dedicated to his medals and trophies.We asked his son, how long has he been competitive? He laughs, "He's been competitive forever."For the past 25 years, he's competed in the Senior Games in both Montgomery and Delaware Counties where he's accrued well over a hundred medals."I like to really work at this and do well in it. When I go out there in the field, do the absolute best that I can," said Joe, Sr."It's really just an extension of his lifelong desire to be successful," said son, Karl Kraft.Both on the field and off, Joe, Sr. has been married 60 years. He and his wife have 6 children and 13 grandchildren."And that is by far and away the greatest accomplishment and the greatest joy," said Joe, Sr.But the sports are a close second. Kraft won his very first trophy in 1944.More than 7 decades later, there he is, still winning medals. Congratulations. Thank-youAnd we should mention that Joe Kraft is Adam Joseph's father-in-law and an inspiration to the entire family.------