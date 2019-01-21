HEALTHCHECK

Benefits of delaying babies' baths

When should newborns get their first bath? Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2019

When is the best time to give a newborn their very first bath?

Traditionally it's done within the first two hours of life, but recently some mothers have been asking to wait, saying it's better for the baby.

The Cleveland Clinic put the theory to the test and found waiting for at least twelve hours does have benefits.

They found it helps babies better control their temperature. It may also make breastfeeding easier for the baby due to a familiar smell.

It also increases the likelihood a mother continues to breast feed once mom and baby go home. The researchers say the findings support what we know about the benefits of skin-to-skin contact.

"You need to have that human touch and I think by not washing the baby and encouraging that skin to skin contact and encouraging breast feeding, you're improving that human touch, so now you're looking at a long term health benefit," said Heather DiCioccio, of the Cleveland Clinic.

Research has shown exclusively breast feeding has benefits that continue for many years.

