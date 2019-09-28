Health & Fitness

Boil water advisory lifted for Trenton, neighboring townships of Hamilton, Ewing, Lawrence

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been lifted for Mercer County, New Jersey residents living in Trenton, Hamilton Township, Ewing Township, and Lawrence Township.

Some 200,000 customers were impacted by the advisory, but officials said it is no longer necessary to boil drinking water.


Officials said the advisory was caused by an equipment malfunction.



During a boil water advisory people are encouraging people to:

-Discard ice cubes made with tap water or any uncooked food that may have tap water in it.

-Bring Tap water to a rolling boil for one full minute then allow to cool before consuming.

-Don't swallow any water while showering or bathing.

-Don't rely on home filtering systems.



Anyone with questions or comments can contact Trenton Water Works at (609) 989-3033.

ONLINE: trentonnj.org
