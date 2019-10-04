CDC issues new warnings on vaping

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The CDC released an alarming new report on Thursday in regards to vaping.
"As of October 1, 2019, 1,080 confirmed and probable lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping, were reported by 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The increase of 275 cases since last week is a combination of new patients becoming ill in the past two weeks and recent reporting of previously-identified patients."
On Thursday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state should ban all flavored vaping products and e-cigarette sales. The thinking is the flavored vapes are targeted towards young people.
Planet Vapes in Cherry Hill is bracing for the impact and is defending the vaping industry.
Employee Josh Colon says in three years he has helped countless people kick the habit of cigarette smoking.
"As you burn a cigarette, the smoke that goes into your lungs, it puts carcinogens and tar. When you vape, once it goes in the lungs it comes back up," said Colon.
READ MORE from the CDC's Thursday update:
Among 578 patients with information on substances used in e-cigarette, or vaping, products in the 90 days prior to symptom onset:
About 78% reported using THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products; 37% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products; and 17% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
These percentages are consistent with previous reports.
About 70% of patients are male.
Approximately 80% of the patients are under 35 years old; 16% are under 18 years old.
The median age of patients is 23 years, ranging from 13 to 75 years old.
Deaths
Eighteen deaths have been confirmed in 15 states: Alabama, California (2), Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon (2), and Virginia.
The median age of patients who have died is 50 years, ranging from 27 to 71 years old.
"The increasing number of lung injury cases we see associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, is deeply concerning. Unfortunately, this may be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the escalating health threat this outbreak poses to the American public, particularly youth and young adults. CDC will continue to work with FDA and state health partners to investigate the cause, or causes, of this outbreak and to bring an end to these lung injuries," said Dr. Robert R. Redfield, MD, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
