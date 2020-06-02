Corrections officer hospitalized with COVID-19 meets newborn son for first time

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every milestone in the fight against COVID-19 is one to celebrate, and each patient released gives us hope.Montgomery County Corrections Officer Lee Miletich was released on Tuesday from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.He had been there for six weeks and he's still on a ventilator.Over that time, his wife, Brandy, gave birth to their son.On Tuesday, he met Lee Jr. for the very first time.The baby was born on Mother's Day, right after Brandy recovered from COVID-19.This has, no doubt, been a long, hard six weeks for the family."This is our first child and his little boy," said Brandy Miletich. "He's going to be an awesome dad. He's definitely going to be this little guy's hero and protector."Lee Miletich is headed to Good Sheppard for rehabilitation.