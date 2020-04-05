Coronavirus cases growing within Philadelphia Police Department: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 539 new coronavirus cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 3,728.This large increase over Sunday's total is partially attributed to a backlog in lab testing; some labs do not report results over the weekend.The Health Department confirmed two additional fatalities in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 45.Lt. James Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department is among the victims who died from the virus."This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of City employees. The pain for Lt. Walker's brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sergeant James O'Connor-another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community-especially those on the frontlines."While neither the city nor the police department will confirm, Action News has learned that as of April 5, 107 officers are being evaluated for COVID-19, while 45 officers have been diagnosed.TESTING SITESThe Department of Public Health announced the Citizens Bank Park testing site will be discontinued after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 10. This determination was made by FEMA, which the City supports. It allows for remaining testing kits to be redistributed to indoor sites to expand their testing capacity, and any remaining personal protective equipment (PPE) will be redistributed to support hospitals and long-term care facilities.The City-run location in Center City, announced last week, will continue to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.The Health Department has expanded the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at City-run testing sites. "Health care worker" now refers to the following:CliniciansEMS providersNursing home workersHome care workersNon-clinical staff who have direct patient contactBehavioral health workersPersons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisonsRECYCLING SCHEDULEBecause of staffing concerns, the Streets Department revised its collection schedule. Recycling materials will be collected on an every-other-week schedule starting next week. Starting today, residents should hold their recycling materials for the week of Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11. Recycling collections will resume on Monday, April 13 with every-other-week collections through at least May 15. Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to their normal schedule as possible. Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance.