SEPTA moves to reduced 'Lifeline Service Schedule' starting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA -- SEPTA is moving to a reduced "Lifeline Service Schedule" starting this Thursday.SEPTA is now asking all riders to wear masks or other facial coverings, consistent with new CDC guidelines, to protect both riders and operators. SEPTA has started issuing masks to all frontline employees."Our SEPTA employees have been incredible in ensuring we maintain essential service to provide access to hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "As this crisis continues, we are now experiencing what other transit agencies across the country already have - workforce shortages due to COVID-19-related absences."The new schedules that go into effect on Thursday are focused on providing access to hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services.Buses, subways and trolleys that are in service will continue to follow Saturday schedules, and available Regional Rail service will run every two hours. Below is a summary of the changes, and customers should check https://www.septa.org/ for full details.Ten stations will be closed, with 18 remaining open. The closures will be at Church, Tioga, Somerset, York-Dauphin, 2nd Street, 5th Street, 13th Street, 56th Street, 63rd Street and Millbourne.Eight stations will close, with 16 remaining open. The closures will be at Tasker-Morris, Lombard-South, Spring Garden, Fairmount, SusquehannaDauphin, Wyoming , Logan and Chinatown.Service will be limited to approximately 60 core routes. SEPTA prioritized routes that provide access to essential services, as well as those with connections to the Broad Street, Market-Frankford Lines and Regional Rail. Approximately half of the Trolley stations in the Center City tunnel will be closed, including 13th Street, 19th Street, 33rd Street and 36th Street. The Route 101 Trolley will continue to operate with bus service, and the Route 102 remains suspended.No additional changes with this new schedule.Service on six lines will be suspended and two others shortened.- No service on the Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Manayunk/Norristown, West Trenton and Wilmington Newark Lines.- Service on two additional lines will be truncated:o Paoli/Thorndale: Service only between Center City and Malverno Lansdale/Doylestown: Service only between Center City and Lansdale- Airport Line service will be reduced from hourly trips to every two hours.