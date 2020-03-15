Pa. gov orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in 5 counties over COVID-19 outbreak

New cases were reported in Allegheny County; Bucks County; Cumberland County; Delaware County; Lehigh County; Luzerne County; Monroe County; Montgomery County and Philadelphia. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
On Sunday night, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dine-in facilities at 12 a.m. Monday in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.
"Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily," Gov. Wolf said.
According to officials, there have been at least 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative; at least 65 confirmed cases; and at least 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.
"While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves," Dr. Levine said. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.
Pennsylvania's social distancing measures, designed to halt the spread of coronavirus in Montgomery County, are now in effect in Delaware County and expanded to Bucks and Chester counties starting Sunday.
The measures include an urgent request from state officials that non-essential businesses close.
Social distancing is described by Johns Hopkins University as "a public health practice that aims to prevent sick people from coming in close contact with healthy people in order to reduce opportunities for disease transmission.
It can include large-scale measures like canceling group events or closing public spaces, as well as individual decisions such as avoiding crowds.
More than 30 cases have been reported across the four counties, though the vast majority were in Montgomery County.
"If we can slow the spread of this virus ... we can keep an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from needing the kind of emergency treatment at the same time that's going to overwhelm our health care system," Wolf said. "Stay calm, stay home and stay safe."
The Wolf administration said it "strongly encourages businesses to act now before the governor or the secretary of health finds it necessary to compel closures under the law for the interest of public health."
In Philadelphia, however, city officials said people should feel free to continue to go to retail businesses and public parks while warning that this advice could change.
Mayor Jim Kenney urged people to wash their hands and stay three feet from other people, but added "go out and have dinner and tip your wait staff, because they're struggling right now."
Museums and casinos in the commonwealth joined the growing number of organizations announcing temporary closures due to the outbreak. Officials said Free Library locations in Philadelphia would be closed to the public, heeding a recommendation from the state, but staff members were told to report to work.
This follows the shutdown of all K-12 schools in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The schools will be closed for two weeks.
The following measures are now in place and will remain for at least two weeks. The governor's office said it will evaluate options throughout that period
Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester counties
*The state requests that all non-essential businesses close. Wolf's office asked that "business owners for non-essential services consider the well-being of their customers, staff and community when making a decision to close or remain open."
*Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.
*Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.
*Essential services will be available: police, fire and emergency medical services, and essential services for vulnerable populations.
*Freedom of travel will remain, but the governor and his administration ask all people to refrain from non-essential travel.
*A no visitor policy has been implemented for correctional facilities and nursing homes and will be evaluated for other facilities.
All of Pennsylvania
*The Wolf Administration strongly encourages the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more.
*The Wolf Administration discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.
*The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.
*Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.
*Restricted visitors in state centers effective today to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.
*Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.
RELATED: Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?
Commonwealth Employees
*The Office of Administration provided a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County. This same guidance will be sent to employees who live and work in Delaware County, Bucks and Chester counties.
*This includes individuals who live in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties and work in other counties and those who live in other counties and work in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties.
*Individuals will be instructed to work from home.
*The Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don't have telework capabilities.
*Facilities that are in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties that are Commonwealth facilities and provide essential services will remain open.
*Facilities that are administered by Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties will follow the same procedures.
As of Sunday morning cases in Pennsylvania listed 16 new positive cases, bringing statewide total to 65.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
Allegheny (3)
Bucks (4)
Chester (2)
Cumberland (5)
Delaware (7)
Lehigh (1)
Luzerne (1)
Monroe (6)
Montgomery (24)
Northampton (1)
Philadelphia (8)
Pike (1)
Washington (1)
Wayne (1)