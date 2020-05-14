Health & Fitness

CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- CVS will be opening nine new COVID-19 test sites at select drive-thru locations in Pennsylvania on Friday, including several in the Philadelphia area.

The new testing sites in Pennsylvania include:


  • CVS Pharmacy, 1034 Second Street, Richboro, PA 18954

  • CVS Pharmacy, 760 Miles Road, West Chester, PA 19380

  • CVS Pharmacy, 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, PA 19446

  • CVS Pharmacy, 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

  • CVS Pharmacy, 975 Rostraver Road, Vernon, PA 15012

  • CVS Pharmacy, 4849 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101

  • CVS Pharmacy, 550 North Progress Avenue, Harrisburg, PA 17109

  • CVS Pharmacy, 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia, PA 19128

  • CVS Pharmacy, 611 Duncan Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15237



In order to get a test, patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

The sites will utilize the self-swab tests.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.



Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS Health said it expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The nine test sites in Pennsylvania are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts.

"We are grateful for CVS' partnership in combating COVID-19 by bringing more testing options to our communities and working to further understand the presence of the disease," Governor Tom Wolf said in a release from CVS. "We look forward to working with CVS to implement our comprehensive testing strategy, which will serve as a critical aspect of Pennsylvania's phased reopening."

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.


