Delaware health officials apologize after people given incorrect COVID-19 test results

BRIDGEVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health is apologizing after several people were given incorrect COVID-19 test results.

Twelve people who were tested at the Walgreens in Bridgeville, Sussex County were told their results were negative, when in fact, they were positive, officials said Friday.

The Division of Health says the incorrect results were given as a result of an internal error, and all patients have been contacted.

"The Division of Public Health wants to assure the public that this was not an error that occurred on site at the Walgreens testing sites. All individuals involved have already been contacted by DPH, and we apologized for the uncertainty the error has caused. All reported results from the Walgreens testing sites were re-reviewed to ensure accuracy. No patients who tested negative were given incorrect results. The problem was identified and internal system improvements have eliminated the possibility of this recurring. Additionally, DPH continues to work with its vendor to establish automated results delivery," a statement said.
