Worrall Elementary School 2nd grader dies from flu complications

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Marple Newtown School District is mourning the loss of one of their own after the flu claimed the life of an elementary student.The school district sent a note out to the community, alerting them of Matthew Wzorek's passing."It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School," said the district. "Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement."The district says he died Sunday night from complications surrounding the flu.Counselors and support staff will be available at the school in the coming days.