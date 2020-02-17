flu

Worrall Elementary School 2nd grader dies from flu complications

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Marple Newtown School District is mourning the loss of one of their own after the flu claimed the life of an elementary student.

The school district sent a note out to the community, alerting them of Matthew Wzorek's passing.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School," said the district. "Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement."

RELATED: Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids

The district says he died Sunday night from complications surrounding the flu.

Counselors and support staff will be available at the school in the coming days.

Read the letter to the Marple Newtown School District Community:

"It is with deep sadness that I share the loss of one of our students, Matthew Wzorek, who attended 2nd grade at Worrall Elementary School. Matthew passed away unexpectedly last evening from complications surrounding influenza.

Matthew was known to have a happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistances to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement.

Loss can be difficult for us to process, especially when it is sudden. We may experience a range of emotions. At this difficult time, we must focus our compassion and support on Matthew's family and the students and staff at Worrall. We have invited district counselors and other support personnel to be at Worrall, as needed, to help our school community with the loss of Matthew.

Please keep Matthew, his parents, and older brother Jacob, in your thoughts and prayers."

Sincerely,
Tina Kane, Ed.D.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhealthflueducationflu death
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids
Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
How to handle children's cold, flu and other viruses this winter
Flu cases decrease slightly, but the virus may not have peaked yet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 10-year-old boy from New Castle Co. found safe
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Berks County plant
Crash halts traffic on westbound I-76
Del. school board president resigns after controversial comments
Single-car crash in Pottstown causes thousands to lose power
Show More
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Spotty Showers Tuesday
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
Narberth teen advances on 'Idol' with original song
Bensalem hotel explosion leaves 2 injured
Ben Franklin High School campus to reopen following asbestos remediation
More TOP STORIES News